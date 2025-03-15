St. Patrick's Day Boston boxing event teaches teens important life skills in and out of the ring

Annual St. Patrick's Day boxing event helps teach teens about self esteem, honor and more

The annual St. Patrick's Day Invitational Boxing Tournament, held at Peter Welch's Gym in South Boston, is a long-standing tradition that brings together local young hopefuls and world-class fighters.

The event has been around since 1948, showcasing the best of Boston's youth boxers.

Showcasing more than athletes

This year's tournament proved no different. According to Peter Welch, the gym's namesake and a cornerstone of the Southie boxing community, the event is more than just a showcase of athleticism.

"There's a resurgence in boxing not only in our area but in the country and the world really because it is a global sport and it just gives so many kids an opportunity to showcase their skillsets," said Welch.

Sixteen-year-old local boxer Rory Kramer took home the championship belt in his weight class. It was his first ever competition, and Kramer said he looks forward to getting back in the ring soon.

He said the experience was deeply rewarding.

"It was insane. This is my first time ever really fighting, it was a great experience. I'd love to do it again. It felt awesome," said Kramer.

Boxing teaches life lessons

He has been training tirelessly for this moment and credits boxing with teaching him valuable life lessons.

"It's a great workout. It keeps you fit, teaches you how to fight, but it's a lot about honor, you know, really respecting your opponent after," he explained.

Boxing, as Peter Welch will attest, is about much more than physical prowess. It's about the development of character, discipline, and resilience—qualities that extend far beyond the ring.

"Across the board, the characteristics and principles of a boxer when you become a man these all play into everything you do, from your business, your job, your family life, whatever it is it carries over," he said.

For him, the Saint Patrick's Day Invitational is not just a competition but a celebration of the growth of young athletes.