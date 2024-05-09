Video shows fight on board Spirit Airlines plane that landed in Boston, passengers now banned

Passengers involved in fight on Spirit plane will be banned from airline

BOSTON - Spirit Airlines says passengers involved in a fight on board a plane that landed at Boston's Logan Airport Tuesday will no longer be allowed to travel with the airline.

The fight happened as people were getting off Flight 3907 from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Other passengers captured the fight on video.

Spirit flight attendant intervenes in fight

The video shared to WBZ-TV by the Grome family shows a flight attendant standing in the aisle between two men who are trying to hit each other. Other passengers can be heard yelling as the fight between the pair spills into the seats.

After the fight breaks up, a flight attendant says police are on their way, and urges other passengers to continue exiting the plane.

"If you're not part of that fight, please get off," the flight attendant says. "Police are coming on board."

Fighting passengers banned from Spirit

WBZ-TV has reached out to Massachusetts State Police to see if there are any charges for those involved.

"We do not tolerate disruptive behavior of any kind, and the passengers involved are no longer welcome on any of our flights," Spirit said in a statement.

Increase in reports of disruptive passengers on flights

Reports of disruptive passengers have skyrocketed since the COVID pandemic. The FAA announced in 2022 it was making a zero-tolerance policy against unruly passengers permanent.

Earlier this month, a man from England was ordered to pay more than $20,000 to United Airlines for an outburst that forced a London-to-Newark, New Jersey flight to be diverted to Maine. And in February, cameras captured a wild brawl on Southwest Airlines on a flight from Oakland to Kauai.