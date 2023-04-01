Watch CBS News
Speeding vehicle crashes into State Police cruiser on Route 24

By WBZ-News Staff

AVON — A speeding car crashed into a Massachusetts State Police cruiser on Saturday morning.

At around 9 a.m., a State Police trooper from Milton was conducting a traffic stop on Route 24 in the Avon area when another trooper pulled over behind the stop to provide help and extra lights. 

As the troopers were conducting the stop, a vehicle in the right-hand lane slowed down and a second vehicle, who was speeding, swerved to miss it and crashed into the cruiser.

The second trooper at the scene alerted everyone of the speeding vehicle and avoided being struck as well. 

No injuries were reported in the crash. 

First published on April 1, 2023 / 6:14 PM

