Speeding vehicle crashes into State Police cruiser on Route 24

AVON — A speeding car crashed into a Massachusetts State Police cruiser on Saturday morning.

At around 9 a.m., a State Police trooper from Milton was conducting a traffic stop on Route 24 in the Avon area when another trooper pulled over behind the stop to provide help and extra lights.

As the troopers were conducting the stop, a vehicle in the right-hand lane slowed down and a second vehicle, who was speeding, swerved to miss it and crashed into the cruiser.

Around 9am a Trooper from H-7 SP Milton was conducting a a traffic stop on Route 24 area of Avon. A second Trooper who is assigned a motorcycle unit but was in a fully marked ford explorer, pulled up behind the traffic stop to provide assistance as well as additional lights. As… pic.twitter.com/b5dktTQsqQ — State Police Association of Massachusetts (@MSPTroopers) April 1, 2023

The second trooper at the scene alerted everyone of the speeding vehicle and avoided being struck as well.

No injuries were reported in the crash.