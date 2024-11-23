90-year-old great-grandmother graduates from New Hampshire college 50 years after finishing degree

MANCHESTER N.H. - Some people may have thought there was a celebrity in the building at Southern New Hampshire University's graduation on Saturday. Annette Roberge certainly felt like one as she crossed the stage to get her diploma at 90 years old.

"I'm still on cloud nine," Roberge said. "I can't even put it into words. It was exhilarating, it was awesome, it was beyond anything I could've possibly imagined."

Roberge walked across the stage to a standing ovation from her peers. Southern New Hampshire University

Degree 50 years in the making

This degree has been decades in the making for the mother of five, grandmother of 12, and great-grandmother of 15. She began taking classes at New Hampshire College, now SNHU, in 1972 one year after her husband of 20 years was killed in Vietnam.

Roberge graduated from Manchester Central High School in 1953 and she married her husband later that year. Southern New Hampshire University

She completed several night and weekend courses before it took a backseat to her five kids and two jobs. Roberge worked as an insurance agent while she finished up as a lunch lady at a nearby school. Roberge retired at age 75, but she was a woman who loved learning, and she knew something was missing from her life.

"If I started something I just have to finish it," Roberge said.

But it wasn't until recently that Roberge's daughter began poking around and learned her mom had earned enough credits for an associate's degree in business administration. Barring some health challenges, Roberge finally walked across the stage on Saturday to the roaring cheers from her fellow graduates and a standing ovation.

"Never give up on learning because what you learn can never be taken away from you," Roberge said.

"It matters so much for the example it sets about what we do for ourselves, to keep learning and stretching and growing," SNHU President Lisa Marsh Ryerson said.

"Don't ever give up on a dream"

Roberge even had a parting message for all of her new fellow graduates.

"If you've got a dream don't let it just sit there. Do something, make it work, don't ever give up on a dream."

If you thought Roberge would be satisfied with her associate's degree you'd be wrong. She plans to start working towards her bachelor's degree in January.