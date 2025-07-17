"Art on the Trails" invites you to view exhibits on a walk in Southboro, Massachusetts

The Beals Preserve, nearly 60 acres of open land in Southboro, Massachusetts, is home to a special annual outdoor exhibit called Art on the Trails.

"People who know art get exposed to nature. People who know nature get exposed to art," said founder Catherine Weber. She was a frequent visitor to the preserve and was approached by the caretakers 11 years ago.

"They said, 'Catherine, you're an artist. We want to bring more people to this property. Can you put some art on the trails?'" she recalled.

13 exhibits over 1 mile

The result has been a smashing success. This year, there are 13 installations from artists across the country scattered along a mile-long route of varying terrain.

"I keep them all apart so, if you don't have a map and you want to just be surprised, it's really fun," said Weber.

Students at Neary Elementary School in Southboro created a piece featuring self-portraits of their eyes.

"Makes me tear up because these kids are so proud that they were able to do this," said Weber.

Local artist Pam Bonaguide made "Nine of Lace," an homage to the theme of this year, "Nine."

"I love the way the light goes through them and the wind and you can see the foliage around them," said Bonaguide.

The spaces are pre-assigned, forcing artists like Chelsea Bradway to adapt on the fly.

"When I came down with my daughter and my husband I was like, 'How are we going to do this?'" said Bradway. The results are fascinating interplays between art and nature that encourage visitors too slow down and take it all in. "Put away your phone, put away all the junk in your head and just walk down the trail."

"I want them to have that moment of just being able to get outside their bodies and see something new," said Bonaguide.

Poems about the art

The installation runs from the second Sunday in June through the second Sunday in September.

During that time, Weber solicits poets to write about each installation. At the end of the exhibit, she published a book featuring two poems about each display, along with accompanying photos. On the last day of the exhibit, Weber leads a group along the trail, reading the poems about each art piece.

She encourages visitors to enjoy the outdoors as much as the art.

"Just be here and be present and just enjoy it because there's nothing like it," said Bonaguide.

More information can also be found on the exhibit's Instagram and Facebook pages.