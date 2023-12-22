Southboro residents annoyed with delivery drivers parking on their lawn

SOUTHBORO - Some residents in Southboro are frustrated by delivery drivers parking on their lawn, destroying their grass.

"He backed from the front door, over here, and parked and then delivered the packages," Andrea Giancontieri told WBZ TV.

Her Ring camera footage captured the Amazon delivery driver in action. Her driveway was completely empty, but the driver appeared to put the van in reverse and park on her front lawn instead.

"These are the tire tracks when he pulled in," she explained.

The driver could be heard on surveillance video telling Giancontieri to file a claim with Amazon. WBZ TV didn't get a response when we reached out to the e-commerce giant about their drivers.

This isn't the first time the Southboro homeowner has experienced this parking.

"He apparently just decided that this would make a good driveway, I don't know" Giancontieri said. "And he just pulled his van onto the lawn."

The grass next to her home was torn up by the tires, that got stuck in the mud on the rainy night of Dec. 10. The van had to be towed away. The driver told police he couldn't find the driveway.

"And my house is well lit. My driveway fits six to eight cars. It, it just baffles me," she said.

Sharing her experience on Facebook, Giancontieri discovered she isn't alone in her frustrations. Several other Southboro neighbors posted photos of their torn up grass allegedly left behind by other Amazon drivers.

"All of this damage in here and the divots on the lawn here which will require landscapers to come," she said.

Giancontieri knows there are other pressing issues in the world, but she hopes Amazon will see this and take responsibility and better train their employees.