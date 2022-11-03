Watch CBS News
Local News

Man in custody after kidnapping at South Station

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A man is in custody after an alleged kidnapping of a 1-month-old boy at South Station in Boston Wednesday night. 

Transit Police said an adult male relative of the infant "forcefully removed" him from his mother and fled. 

Police were looking for a 2003 red Chevrolet Suburban. The vehicle was later stopped in Medford. 

The baby is being evaluated by EMS but appears unharmed.

No other information has been released. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on November 2, 2022 / 8:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.