Man in custody after kidnapping at South Station

BOSTON - A man is in custody after an alleged kidnapping of a 1-month-old boy at South Station in Boston Wednesday night.

Transit Police said an adult male relative of the infant "forcefully removed" him from his mother and fled.

Police were looking for a 2003 red Chevrolet Suburban. The vehicle was later stopped in Medford.

The baby is being evaluated by EMS but appears unharmed.

No other information has been released.