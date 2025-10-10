South Shore communities get ready for nor'easter that could bring heavy rain and damaging winds

It's one of those signs that summer is truly over, as communities on the South Shore of Massachusetts prepare for a nor'easter that brings the threat of damaging winds, heavy rain and flooding surf.

In Scituate, boats were pulled out of the water as people did the seasonal task of winterizing their vessels.

"Not good. Not good at all," said Scituate resident Brian Kennedy when asked how he was feeling about the season ending. "It was a great summer. We had a lot of fun out on the water."

The forecast for Monday's nor'easter got people's attention. Those who live around here are used to it but the first one of the season serves as a reminder of the preparations that need to be completed.

"We're used to storms," said Kennedy. "Our house is on stilts, so it shakes in the wind. You can hear water sloshing around in the toilet."

Jamie Davenport has farmed oysters for nearly two decades and he's a lobsterman too. On Friday night, he decided to end his lobster season a few weeks early and pulled his traps out of the water ahead of the storm.

"I have to make sure everything is locked down and tied down," said Davenport. "I texted a fisherman buddy of mine a few hours ago and I said, 'Do you think my traps are going to be OK with this storm coming up?' and he said, 'Pull them, nothing good comes in October.' So I heeded his advice."

The Town of Scituate posted a memo to residents and advised them to secure outdoor items, charge mobile decides, check generators and clear storm drains ahead of Monday's wind and rain event.