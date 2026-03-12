Police, South Boston businesses prepare for St. Patrick's Day Parade: "Be safe, be respectful"

The City of Boston is preparing for one of its largest annual celebrations, as officials expect upwards of one million people to attend the St. Patrick's Day Parade in South Boston on Sunday.

Local businesses, public safety officials and city leaders say months of planning have gone into managing the crowds expected to pack the streets.

Along Broadway, signs of the holiday and Irish tradition are already appearing as the neighborhood gears up for the celebration.

The parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. and follow a reverse route this year, beginning at Andrew Square and ending at A street after West Broadway.

"I guess it will be down here later this year, so we'll have to do things a little bit differently, but I think everyone is excited for a new route," said Jamie Murphy, who lives in Southie. "It's one of the best days of the year. I look forward to it."

Bars, restaurants prepare for surge of customers

Bars and restaurants along the route have been preparing for weeks for the surge of customers, while also adjusting to the city's requirement that establishments close earlier, not let anyone in after 6:30 p.m. and close by 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

"Just try to have everyone on staff, security," said Greg Cedrone, the general manager of Layla's American Tavern.

Cedrone says the day is always an exciting event for the neighborhood, as long as visitors remember they are celebrating in a community.

"Be safe, be respectful, as I always say, this is where some of us live and work every day, it is our neighborhood and we like to take care of it," Cedrone added.

Boston police say they will deploy more officers than ever, both in uniform and plain clothes, along the parade route.

Boston Fire officials will also send up drones to monitor rooftops and shut down any unsafe parties.

"Every year we look to best practices that are out there," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said. "We have more folks out there this year and are a little more agile, so we're prepared to be in more places quicker and faster and that's important."

Security planning comes amid broader national concerns, including recent U.S. strikes in Iran and the arrest of two men accused of trying to set off improvised explosive devices in an ISIS-inspired attack in New York.

FBI agents remain on alert

Local FBI officials say there is no specific or credible threat to the region, but federal agents remain on alert.

"We're ready, you know, for any event that will take place or that may take place in our AOR as well as we're staying vigilant with our other partners and getting that information real time to make sure that if anything were to change or pivot, we will make that same pivot as law enforcement as well," said Ted Docks, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Boston.

Police say the public also plays a key role in keeping the event safe, urging paradegoers to report anything suspicious and reminding attendees there will be zero tolerance for drinking in public during the event.

They are also asking attendees to forgo bringing backpacks or large bags to the event and to walk, bike or take public transportation to the area.