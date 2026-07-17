Second suspect arrested in South Boston lemonade stand armed robbery after month long search

The second suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a South Boston lemonade stand.

The robbery happened on June 10 around 4:45 p.m. on West Ninth Street. The two alleged teen robbers approached the lemonade stand run by 11-year-old Juliette Byrne and her brother, 12-year-old David Byrne, and asked to buy a drink, but said they did not have money. One of the teens then flashed a gun at the kids from his waistband before they stole the cash box and ran off, according to the children's father Dave Byrne.

One of the suspects was arrested 2 days after the incident.

The search for the second suspect continued for a month, with Boston Police releasing new surveillance photos in the hopes of catching him. The second suspect was arrested on Friday just after 9:30 a.m. after his mom accompanied him to turn himself in to the police.

Both of the suspects are 14-years-old and charged with two counts of armed robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to Boston Police. Neither of their names will be released due to their ages.

The South Boston community rallied around the Byrne children in the days following the robbery. A large crowd and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu showed up to support the lemonade stand when it reopened.

"I never thought this many people would come," Juliette said.

The children donated half of the money from the reopened stand to a Massachusetts organization that works to prevent gun violence, according to Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn.