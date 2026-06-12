14-year-old arrested for armed robbery of kids' lemonade stand in South Boston

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after an armed robbery at a lemonade stand in South Boston, police said.

Twelve-year-old David Byrne and his 11-year-old sister were selling lemonade on West Ninth Street Wednesday afternoon when they were approached by two kids wearing masks. Byrne said one of them flashed a gun in his waistband and then took Byrne's cash box.

"He walked over here, he said, 'I might need to take the box,' and he grabbed it with one hand, and then he showed us the gun," Byrne told CBS News Boston.

"My sister, she put her hands up and I just said, 'You can have it.' But after that I just was like a little annoyed because we were 12 and 11 and you shouldn't really do that."

The two thieves ran off with the cash box. It's not clear how much money was inside. The box was later found empty.

Boston Police released surveillance video and photos of the two suspects the next day, hoping to generate leads in the investigation.

Boston Police said these two people robbed a children's lemonade stand on June 10, 2026 on West Ninth Street in South Boston. Boston Police

The 14-year-old will be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court on charges of armed robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm, police said.

Police are still asking the public to come forward with any information about a second suspect.

"I'm pretty disgusted with it. They're young children," Byrne's father Dave said shortly after the robbbery. "It was in the middle of broad daylight."

The lemonade stand reopened Friday evening. Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn said half of the money raised will be donated to a local organization working to prevent gun violence.