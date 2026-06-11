"He showed us the gun": South Boston rallies around children robbed at lemonade stand

The South Boston community is taking a stand and rallying around two children after an armed robbery at their lemonade stand Wednesday afternoon.

"He walked over here and said, 'I might need to take the box,' and he grabbed it with one hand, and he showed us the gun which was right here," said 12-year-old David Byrne, pointing to his waistband.

Just one day after having a gun pulled on him and his little sister at their lemonade stand, David and fellow young entrepreneurs are going back to business at the very same spot where it happened. They are determined not to live in fear.

"My sister she put her hands up and I said, 'you can have it,'" said Byrne. "But after that I was a little annoyed because we were 12 and 11 and you shouldn't really do that."

New video shows the masked juvenile suspects who police say robbed David and his 11-year-old sister at the lemonade stand along West 9th and E Streets.

One is wearing all black with a white mask, the other is carrying a backpack. Police say the suspects said they had no money, asked about Apple Pay before snatching the kids cash chest.

WBZ first shared their dad's outrage Wednesday night.

"It's tragic. It's sickening really to tell you the truth," said Dave Byrne. "It's outrageous that in such a good community that we can have something like this happen. I think we need more presence around in order for this to never have happen again."

12-year-old David Byrne (center) and his friends paint a new lemonade stand a day after he was robbed South Boston. CBS Boston

Now the community is rallying behind Byrne's, taking a stand against violence and taking the corner back.

Family friends Nicole and Jonathan Raukohl are mobilizing the Lower End Lemonade Sale on Friday at 5:30 p.m. at 157 W. 9th and E Streets. Everyone is invited. Half of the money raised will be donated to a local gun violence prevention group.

"I'm angry, I'm angry that this happened in this community that we love," Nicole Raukohl. "We're not just going to let that happen, this is safe place usually and for this to happen is incredibly sad."

"It's safe, it's fun and they literally do this every day, and this is one thing that happened," said Jonathan Raukohl. "So of course it's awful, right, but we want them to know we're not going to stop them playing on the street, we're not going to stop them hanging out with the kids around."

Now a community is coming together to turn a negative moment into a sweet lesson one cup of lemonade at a time.

"This just shows awareness of gun violence, and that you shouldn't do this at this age or at all," said David.

If you recognize the suspects, please call Boston Police detectives at (617) 343-4742.