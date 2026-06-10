Kids' lemonade stand robbed at gunpoint in South Boston by masked suspects

South Boston parents are warning others after their two children were robbed at gunpoint at their lemonade stand on Wednesday afternoon. The parents and neighbors are calling the crime outrageous.

A sweet summer afternoon selling lemonade ended in fear and disbelief for Dave Byrne's 11-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son when police say two masked juvenile suspects robbed their stand at gunpoint.

"I'm pretty disgusted with it, they're young children they're 11 and 12 years old it was in the middle of broad daylight," Byrne said. "Definitely a little disturbed, definitely a little upset about everything. They're sad they don't think anything like this should ever happen."

Boston Police say it was around 4:40 p.m. on the corner of E and West 9th Streets.

The dad says the young robbers first asked to buy lemonade but said they didn't have money. Then they came back, showed the children a gun, took their chest with cash and took off along West 9th toward Dorchester Street.

"Which my kids immediately just put their hands up and said 'take whatever you want' so I'm proud of my kids for that and I'm proud of them for basically protecting each other, but also being smart in that bad situation," Byrne said.

Neighbors were left disturbed by the robbery.

"It's awful and scary and something you don't want to come home to after a night. It's disappointing, I didn't expect it on our street," said Suzanna Ruotolo.

The children and others in the community usually come together for the lemonade stand to earn a few dollars and learn the value of hard work. But now they're learning a frightening lesson in crime they should never have to experience.

"It's outrageous that in such a good community that we can have something like this happen," Byrne said. "I think we need some more presence around in order for this never to happen again."

Boston Police continue to investigate. No arrests have been made.