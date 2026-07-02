Police share new photos of 2nd suspect in South Boston lemonade stand armed robbery

Police are looking for the public's help in identifying the second suspect in the armed robbery of a kids' lemonade stand in South Boston.

The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. on June 10 on West Ninth Street. Twelve-year-old David Byrne and his 11-year-old sister Juliette were selling lemonade when two masked kids walked past several times. Police said the two suspects asked if Apple Pay would be accepted as payment before grabbing the cash box. One of the suspects flashed a gun in his waistband before fleeing with the cash.

"I just was like a little annoyed because we were 12 and 11 and you shouldn't really do that," 12-year-old David Byrne said.

"It's outrageous that in such a good community that we can have something like this happen. I think we need more presence around in order for this to never have happen again," the children's father, Dave Byrne, said.

A 14-year-old boy has already been arrested and charged with two counts of armed robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm. Police are now looking for the second suspect and are asking the public for help identifying him. The suspect could be seen carrying a backpack, dressed in all black.

Police are looking to identify the young boy seen here who allegedly robbed a children's lemonade stand. Boston Police

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Detectives at 617-343-4742 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-494-TIPS, texting the word TIP to CRIME, or submitting it online at Police.Boston.gov/Crimestoppers/

The South Boston community rallied together in the aftermath of the robbery. The Byrne siblings reopened their lemonade stand two days later, with large crowds of people waiting in line, including Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and City Councilor Ed Flynn.

"I never thought this many people would come," Juliette Byrne said. "It really makes me feel happy."

They planned to donate half of the money to a local organization that works to prevent gun violence.