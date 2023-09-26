Ambulance rolls over in South Boston crash minor

BOSTON - A crash in South Boston caused an ambulance to roll over on Monday night.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. at Frontage Road and Haul Road.

An ambulance and a jeep were involved in a crash that caused the ambulance to roll over in South Boston.

The crash involved a Jeep driven by a 43-year-old man from Billerica, and an ambulance driven by a 24-year-old woman from Lynn. Police say both drivers reported minor injuries.

According to police the Jeep driver was given a warning for motor vehicle violations. Both vehicles were towed away.

It is unclear what caused the accident. No more information is available.