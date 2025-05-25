Memorial Day service held for fallen servicemembers at Massachusetts cemetery

For Thomas White, a Vietnam War veteran from Massachusetts, Memorial Day holds a deep personal significance far beyond just a three-day weekend.

"I came home," said White. "But we lost 58,400 guys in Vietnam that are on the Vietnam wall."

Saluting each veteran's grave

Each year, on Memorial Day, White visits the Somerville Veterans Cemetery, where he honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice. He takes a moment at each gravesite, saluting the fallen to ensure their memory is never forgotten.

Jerome Thomas, the Director of Veterans Services in Somerville, played a key role in organizing a Memorial Day ceremony at the cemetery.

"Signifies, for me, as a veteran, brothers and sisters who we've lost in the past those who went before me who sacrificed all," said Thomas, a fellow veteran. "We all sign up for this, but few of us actually have to sacrifice our lives for it at the end of the day. So we're here to recognize them and say thank you for them."

Veterans like White often express that they do not expect gratitude for their service, but the support of the community means a great deal.

"As veterans, we don't ask for any thank yous," Thomas said. "But it is good to know that the community does support us."

"It's an honor to see all these people show up to not just honor me but honor especially the people that are buried here," said White.

Honoring the fallen

The Somerville Veterans Cemetery serves as a solemn reminder of the men and women who gave their lives for the freedoms Americans enjoy today.

Each Memorial Day, you can find White saluting each grave, taking the time to pay his respects.

For Thomas, Memorial Day is not just about enjoying the warm weather or a day at the beach. It's a moment to reflect, honor, and pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the United States.