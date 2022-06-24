Somerville attorney charged with trying to bribe Medford police chief

US Attorney's Office announces Somerville attorney will be charged with bribery

BOSTON - A Somerville attorney is facing charges that he tried to bribe the Medford police chief.

Investigators allege Sean O'Donovan, 54, contacted a relative of the police chief – referred to as Individual One by investigators - and offered up to $25,000 to get his client's marijuana business approved.

The police chief, who is a member of the town's Cannabis Advisory Committee, reported the incident right away.

"As alleged in the indictment, Mr. O'Donovan proceeded to have a series of meetings over the next few months in parking lots and outside his home with Individual One to embark on this scheme to get a host agreement for his client. The only problem for Mr. O'Donovan is the FBI was listening in on every single one of those meetings he had with Individual One," First Assistant United States Attorney Joshua Levy said.

Investigators alleged that O'Donovan would have received about $100,000 from his client's business if its Medford application was successful.

O'Donovan was arrested in West Yarmouth on Friday morning and is facing bribery and wire fraud charges.