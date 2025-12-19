Will it be a white Christmas in Massachusetts? Forecast maps show who could get snow on Tuesday.

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas in Massachusetts this year? A storm on Tuesday may bring some snow to the Boston area, according to the latest weather forecast.

Once the rain and wind storm passes through the Northeast on Friday evening, New England will enjoy a relatively quiet and dry weekend. But all that snow we've accumulated will be melting due to mild temperatures and rain.

Tuesday storm

On Tuesday, a fast-moving "clipper" will pass through the upper Midwest and New England. This will not be a major storm system, but it is likely to bring some light snow accumulation to parts of our area.

WBZ-TV weather graphic. CBS Boston

Right now, it appears as though this will be a daytime event on Tuesday. Snow is favored in central and northern New England, while a wintry mix is likely as you head farther south. Considering our snow cover will be washed away after Friday's rain, Tuesday's storm will be our last chance to whiten the ground before Christmas.

We will need another day or two before we can forecast exact snow amounts in our area. At this point, odds favor a wintry mix in Boston and areas south and east. The farther northwest of Boston you live, the better chance of seeing some snow accumulation.

WBZ-TV weather graphic. CBS Boston

This map shows our current thinking regarding at least an inch of snow accumulation on Tuesday. As you can see, your odds rise significantly with each mile you travel northwest of Boston. The chances of plowable snow from this system remain low across most of our area, except in northern Worcester County and parts of southern New Hampshire and Vermont.

Will Massachusetts have a white Christmas?

But the official definition of a white Christmas is one inch of snow on the ground as of 7 a.m. Christmas morning.

Right now there's about a 20% chance of that occurring in Boston, but the closer we get to 495 in Lowell and Haverhill, it could rise up to a 40% chance. Further northwest, up Route 2, it has around a 60% chance.

Funny thing is, that is kind of similar to the historical odds of a white Christmas in our area.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

This map uses data compiled from the last 150 years or so.

Christmas travel weather

Early next week, there will be two areas to watch for impactful weather if you are traveling for Christmas. The Pacific Northwest and Northern California will undoubtedly be the spots with the most challenging travel conditions, as they will be battered by multiple waves of rain and wind.

Much of the Central U.S., east of the Rockies, will be quiet and mild.

Christmas Day weather

Things will quiet down on Christmas Eve, and there shouldn't be any travel issues for Santa and his reindeer on Wednesday night.

Christmas Day also looks relatively quiet and seasonal with highs in the low to mid-40s. There may be a stray sprinkle at some point, but that's about it.

All in all, it seems Mother Nature has put us on the "nice list" this year.