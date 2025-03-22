Snow, rain make may roads slippery for parts of Massachusetts on Monday

A mix of rain and snow may make roads slippery on Monday morning for parts of Massachusetts before heavy downpours arrive in the afternoon.

The WBZ Weather Team issues a next weather alert for incoming mixed precipitation.

WBZ-TV weather graphic. CBS Boston

Heavy downpours on Monday afternoon

We expect mixed precipitation in the morning hours. The mix of rain and snow is most likely 7 a.m. through 9 a.m.

WBZ-TV weather graphic. CBS Boston

The afternoon will feature more rain showers. Heavy downpours at times may make navigating the roads much slower.

WBZ-TV weather graphic. CBS Boston

This system will be moving out pretty quickly. We expect the majority of the precipitation to be all wrapped up by 7 p.m. Monday. Rain totals will be light. Most stay under about a half-inch of new rainfall through Monday evening.

WBZ-TV weather graphic. CBS Boston

Winds expected to make sunny Sunday colder

As for the rest of our weekend, Sunday will be much cooler, but seasonal, with highs in the mid-forties. The day will feature plenty of sunshine to look forward to!

WBZ-TV weather graphic. CBS Boston

And as for the gusty winds—they stick around well into our Sunday. So get ready to feel a bit of that wind chill on top of winds gusting around 30 mph.

WBZ-TV weather graphic. CBS Boston