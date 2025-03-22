Snow, rain make may roads slippery for parts of Massachusetts on Monday
A mix of rain and snow may make roads slippery on Monday morning for parts of Massachusetts before heavy downpours arrive in the afternoon.
The WBZ Weather Team issues a next weather alert for incoming mixed precipitation.
Heavy downpours on Monday afternoon
We expect mixed precipitation in the morning hours. The mix of rain and snow is most likely 7 a.m. through 9 a.m.
The afternoon will feature more rain showers. Heavy downpours at times may make navigating the roads much slower.
This system will be moving out pretty quickly. We expect the majority of the precipitation to be all wrapped up by 7 p.m. Monday. Rain totals will be light. Most stay under about a half-inch of new rainfall through Monday evening.
Winds expected to make sunny Sunday colder
As for the rest of our weekend, Sunday will be much cooler, but seasonal, with highs in the mid-forties. The day will feature plenty of sunshine to look forward to!
And as for the gusty winds—they stick around well into our Sunday. So get ready to feel a bit of that wind chill on top of winds gusting around 30 mph.