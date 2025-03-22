Watch CBS News
Local News

Snow, rain make may roads slippery for parts of Massachusetts on Monday

By
Alyssa Andrews
Alyssa Andrews
Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews joined WBZ-TV in September 2023 after working for TV stations in Indiana and Kentucky.
Read Full Bio
Alyssa Andrews

/ CBS Boston

Next Weather: WBZ weather forecast
Next Weather: WBZ weather forecast 03:15

A mix of rain and snow may make roads slippery on Monday morning for parts of Massachusetts before heavy downpours arrive in the afternoon.

The WBZ Weather Team issues a next weather alert for incoming mixed precipitation.

image-22.jpg
WBZ-TV weather graphic. CBS Boston

Heavy downpours on Monday afternoon

We expect mixed precipitation in the morning hours. The mix of rain and snow is most likely 7 a.m. through 9 a.m.  

image-23.jpg
WBZ-TV weather graphic. CBS Boston

The afternoon will feature more rain showers. Heavy downpours at times may make navigating the roads much slower.

image-24.jpg
WBZ-TV weather graphic. CBS Boston

This system will be moving out pretty quickly. We expect the majority of the precipitation to be all wrapped up by 7 p.m. Monday. Rain totals will be light. Most stay under about a half-inch of new rainfall through Monday evening.

image-25.jpg
WBZ-TV weather graphic. CBS Boston

Winds expected to make sunny Sunday colder

As for the rest of our weekend, Sunday will be much cooler, but seasonal, with highs in the mid-forties. The day will feature plenty of sunshine to look forward to!  

image-26.jpg
WBZ-TV weather graphic. CBS Boston

And as for the gusty winds—they stick around well into our Sunday. So get ready to feel a bit of that wind chill on top of winds gusting around 30 mph.  

image-27.jpg
WBZ-TV weather graphic. CBS Boston
Alyssa Andrews
andrewsalyssa.jpg

Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews joined WBZ-TV in September 2023 after working for TV stations in Indiana and Kentucky.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.