Massachusetts snow maps show possible totals for Tuesday storm in Boston area

The first widespread snow of the season is coming to Massachusetts. A coastal storm will slide close enough on Tuesday to blanket much of the interior in snow, while the shoreline battles a chilly mix of rain and wet flakes.

Cold air will be just deep enough away from the ocean to support plowable snow, but coastal communities sit on the warm edge of the storm. With travel impacts possible, WBZ-TV has issued a Next Weather Alert.

Massachusetts snow totals

This is not a blockbuster storm, but it is organized enough to deliver accumulating snow to a large portion of the state. The latest guidance continues to show the highest risk for plowable snow across central and western Massachusetts, including the Berkshires, Worcester County, and much of Middlesex County.

Vermont and New Hampshire will also be in line for heavier snow thanks to colder air and higher elevations.

The battle zone between snow and rain will be around the Route 44 corridor. This is where the rain/snow line will set up. Northwest of it, a thump of heavy, wet snow is likely to set up. At the moment, that looks to be around Interstate 95 between Boston and Providence.

Along the immediate coastline, including the South Shore and southeastern Massachusetts, the lowest risk for accumulation remains in place. Warmer air near the ocean means these locations see mainly rain.

Where will it snow?

The latest Futurecast shows the sharp rain and snow line early Tuesday, with steady snow inland and a messy mix near the coast.

This storm also has a narrow corridor where snow bands may briefly intensify. These will be watched closely, since a shift of even 20 or 30 miles could change who sees the steadiest snow.

Snowfall possibilities

Instead of focusing on exact totals, the range graphics offer a clear picture of what is possible and where confidence is highest.

In the Boston area, the lower limit is essentially a cold rain. The most likely outcome is a light, wet coating to a couple of inches. The upper limit would require colder air enter the picture a little earlier, changing that rain over to snow quicker.

North and west of Boston, where confidence is higher, several inches of snow are possible.

The upper limit may be achievable in the highest elevations of Worcester County, generally over 1,000 feet elevation.

This has been another quiet lead-up to winter. Worcester has managed only a dusting in November. It is not zero, but it is not enough to be considered measurable.

Boston is still waiting for a storm that truly announces the season.

Snow in Boston

Boston's last six inch or greater snowstorm occurred on February 25, 2022, when 8.5 inches fell at Logan Airport. That puts the current streak at 1,374 days and counting.

The recent trend tells the same story. The last three winters combined produced 50.3 inches of snow, only slightly above what an average single winter brings. A typical Boston winter is 48.7 inches. The city has not seen a true heavyweight storm in years.

Tuesday's storm will not be historic, but it is a meaningful step toward winter. Inland communities have the best chance for shovel worthy snow. Coastal locations stay mostly rainy.

For snow lovers and for plow drivers, this may be the first event that finally feels like the season is waking up.

The WBZ-TV weather team is predicting 55 to 65 inches of snow in Boston this winter and 75 to 85 inches in Worcester.