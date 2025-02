Snow emergencies and parking bans announced ahead of winter storm on Saturday in Massachusetts

Next Weather: WBZ morning forecast for February 8

Next Weather: WBZ morning forecast for February 8

Next Weather: WBZ morning forecast for February 8

BOSTON - Parking bans and snow emergencies are being announced for a winter storm that is expected to bring as much as eight inches of snow to most of Massachusetts late Saturday into early Sunday.

Is there a snow emergency in Boston?

Boston is not declaring a snow emergency or parking ban ahead of Saturday night's storm. Mayor Michelle Wu said that the city is prepared for the storm and is working to make sure residents are safe during and after the storm. The city has issued recommendations on how to deal with the storm on its website, including how to identify hypothermia, shoveling tips, and more.

Snow emergencies in Massachusetts

Attleboro - Parking ban starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday and expiring at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Arlington - Snow emergency and parking ban beginning at 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Braintree - Snow emergency beginning at 10 p.m. on Saturday and ending at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Brockton - Snow emergency is in effect at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Dedham - Snow emergency in effect from 11 p.m. Saturday until 12 p.m. Sunday.

Fitchburg - Snow emergency parking ban beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday and lasting until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Framingham - Snow emergency parking ban from 11 p.m. Saturday until 11 a.m. Sunday.

Gloucester - Snow emergency and parking ban starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday until 12 p.m. on Sunday.

Groton - Snow emergency begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday and continues until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Lowell - Snow emergency parking ban beginning at 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Marblehead - Parking ban in effect from Saturday at 12:01 a.m. until Sunday at 7 a.m. and Sunday at 12:01 a.m. until Monday at 7 a.m.

Medford - Snow emergency and parking restrictions starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

New Bedford - Snow emergency parking ban beginning at 10 p.m. on Saturday.

North Attleboro - Parking ban in effect from 11 p.m. Saturday until 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Quincy - Snow emergency parking rules beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Salem - A snow emergency parking ban begins at 8 p.m. citywide and 10 p.m. downtown.

Somerville - Snow emergency is in effect at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Stoneham - Snow emergency starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Taunton - Parking ban in effect from 11 p.m. Saturday through 2 p.m. Sunday.

Waltham - Snow emergency and parking ban beginning at 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Watertown - A snow emergency begins at 8 p.m. on Saturday.