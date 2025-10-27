A massive Halloween display at a Massachusetts home benefits the town's food pantry

On a quiet cul-de-sac in Ashland, Massachusetts, shrieks and screams are the soundtrack to late October nights. One family's fun is bringing your fears to life.

"I've always obviously had an obsession with Halloween, and I've always decorated more than most people," said Craig Morrison.

Morrison Manor was born from a sweetly selfish place. Craig's kids were getting older and exploring bigger, better neighborhoods to trick or treat with friends.

"I thought if I could just build the most massive display not only would they be forced to stay here but everybody's going to want to come here," he recalled.

During the pandemic Morrison Manor became the perfect place for socially distant scares. And as the display grew in size and popularity, the family decided they had a great opportunity to give back.

Teamed up with Ashland Food Pantry

"Ever since then we teamed up with the Ashland Food Pantry, now people know to bring nonperishable food items, you saw that massive pile in my garage was only from a few days. Then they can donate in the cash box or by Venmo. Last year we raised $5,000 and car loads and car loads of non-perishable food," he explained.

Craig Morrison's Halloween display in Ashland, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

He saves the money for after the holidays when donations dry up. Come spring, a delayed Halloween treat - thousands of dollars' worth of food for hungry Ashland neighbors.

"People are so generous, you give them an opportunity like this to give and they're so generous," Morrison said.

He's not sure how long he'll keep up the terrifying tradition. But he does hope his scaring and caring will inspire others.

"I'll donate a lot of my older props I no longer use to other people just to pass on that Halloween spirit. If I can inspire other people to keep Halloween going, it's so fun not just for kids but parents too. They love coming here," he added.