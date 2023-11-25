Watch CBS News
Small Business Saturday encourages people to shop local

BOSTON - Black Friday may be over but the weekend of holiday shopping has only just begun.

Saturday, Nov. 25, is Small Business Saturday, when shoppers are encouraged to support local, neighborhood businesses as opposed to big retail chains. Jon Hurst, the president of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts, said small businesses have an uphill battle when competing with online retailers.

"In most years, the proportion of sales for the holiday season, we see double digit increases going online, where brick-and-mortar stores typically are in the low single digits," said Hurst. "So it does matter. I think this year, the projections are once again about at least 10 percent increases for online sales, where brick-and-mortar stores sales are probably going to be more like about three percent."

Last year, almost $18 billion was spent at small businesses.

