Sloppy, slushy weather leads to accidents, power outages across region

BOSTON - Sloppy, slushy weather lead to accidents and power outages around the region Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, New Hampshire State Police said they had already responded to 15 crashes and vehicles off the road before 8 a.m. and warned drivers to go slow.

The roadways remain slick and snow continues to fall. 🌨️



Slow down and drive for the current conditions if you have to be on the roads.



📸 - Everett Turnpike NB at MM 5.6, vehicle into guardrail. No reported injuries. Thank you @NashuaPolice and @nashuafire for assisting. pic.twitter.com/CgidW4um8D — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) March 4, 2023

In Malden, Police said several utility poles were down in the Broadway/Route 99 area after a motor vehicle accident.

Billerica also reported power outages after a vehicle hit a utility pole.

On the coast, choppy and high water was seen along the Cape and the island, causing the Chappy Ferry, which serves Martha's Vineyard to shut down service.

Shout out to these two being out in the snow this morning! 💙 https://t.co/Mx7Pcl0rwv — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) March 4, 2023

Chappy Ferry is shutting down regular service due to high water. Will most likely start up again around 1:00pm Emergency only service now.

MassDOT has 1,541 pieces of equipment on the roads. The speed limit on the Mass Pike from Westfield to the New York border has been dropped to 40 mph.