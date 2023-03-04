Sloppy, slushy weather leads to accidents, power outages across region
BOSTON - Sloppy, slushy weather lead to accidents and power outages around the region Saturday morning.
Meanwhile, New Hampshire State Police said they had already responded to 15 crashes and vehicles off the road before 8 a.m. and warned drivers to go slow.
In Malden, Police said several utility poles were down in the Broadway/Route 99 area after a motor vehicle accident.
Billerica also reported power outages after a vehicle hit a utility pole.
On the coast, choppy and high water was seen along the Cape and the island, causing the Chappy Ferry, which serves Martha's Vineyard to shut down service.
Chappy Ferry is shutting down regular service due to high water. Will most likely start up again around 1:00pm Emergency only service now.
MassDOT has 1,541 pieces of equipment on the roads. The speed limit on the Mass Pike from Westfield to the New York border has been dropped to 40 mph.
