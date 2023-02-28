Storm late Friday into Saturday to bring mix of snow, sleet and rain

BOSTON – The WBZ Team is continuing the NEXT Weather Alert for the wintry mix coming overnight tonight into Saturday.

CBS Boston Graphic

No big changes to the forecast at this time. We still expect the majority of the snow accumulation to occur overnight Friday into Saturday and north of the Mass Pike.

This will be a multi-faceted winter storm with a variety of different impacts depending upon where you live.

LATEST TIMELINE

We expect the first flakes to arrive between 10 p.m. and midnight for most folks in central and eastern Massachusetts. It will be a bit earlier to the west (Connecticut River Valley) and a bit later farther east (Cape Cod, Maine).

CBS Boston Graphic

It won't take long for the snow to come down heavily. Within the first few hours, many roads will be covered and rates could reach near or above 1" per hour.

Most of the snow accumulation will occur between midnight and 7 a.m. Saturday. This is true for multiple reasons.

CBS Boston Graphic

CBS Boston Graphic

First, the snow will be changing to rain (south of the Mass Pike and along the coast) and sleet (west of Interstate 95 and north of the Pike) by dawn in most of southern New England.

Second, unless the snow is coming down very heavily, this time of year it is very difficult to accumulate much during the daylight hours.

Finally, temperatures will be very near or slightly above freezing. This heavy, wet variety of snow also does not readily accumulate.

CBS Boston Graphic

After 7-8 a.m. Saturday, there will be a mix or mainly sleet and rain across much of southern New England in the morning hours. By afternoon, the winds will shift to a more north-northeast direction, and we will see a change back to snow in some areas. Still, we do not expect much impact from the daytime snowfall.

The whole storm will tend to taper off and wind down later Saturday afternoon.

HOW MUCH?

Our forecasted snow accumulations are essentially unchanged in the last 24 hours.

We expect higher amounts where the snow will hang on the longest and where temperatures will be a few degrees colder.

The "jackpot" for snow this storm will be up in central and northern New England where 8-12 inches of snow is likely.

Locally, the highest snow amounts will be located from southern New Hampshire to northern Massachusetts. Towns like Lawrence to Lowell to Fitchburg will see between 4-8 inches. Best chance of seeing the higher end of that range would be in the elevated hills in northern Worcester County.

For most of MetroWest, between 128 and 495, including Worcester, we are forecasting 2-4" with a quicker changeover to sleet.

Finally, along the immediate Coastline and east of I-95, including Boston, just a coating to 2" with a change to rain.

The snow will definitely be heavy and wet given the "mild" temperatures. Combine the weight of the snow on the trees with some gusty winds and we may see some isolated power outages Saturday morning. Thankfully, the strongest gusts will occur in the areas with the least amount of snow (Coastline, Cape Cod).

CBS Boston Graphic

We could see northeast gusts between 40-60 MPH along the North and South Shore and over the Cape and Islands. Inland gusts will top out between 20-40 MPH.

We quiet things down by Sunday and high temperatures will top out in the low to mid 40s.

And, for now, there are no major storms in the pipeline.