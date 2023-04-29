Watch CBS News
Shuttle buses to replace part of Red Line service

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON — Shuttle buses will replace service on parts of the Red Line this weekend. 

Trains will not run between Kendall/MIT and JFK/UMass on Saturday and Sunday while crews do replacement work on the track.

The track closures will allow crews to alleviate speed restrictions on the route. 

The T says riders should allow for extra time to get to their destinations this weekend. 

