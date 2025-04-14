Country music musical, "Shucked" brings elevated comedy to Boston audiences

The Tony Award-winning musical, "Shucked," has made its way to Boston! The popular performance lets country music and comedy take center stage.

"I think that country music lends itself so well to musical theater because country music is about stories," said actor Miki Abraham.

"The music, I think it's the surprising factor, maybe like the secret weapon of the show," said actor Danielle Wade. She portrays Maizy, a girl on a mission to save her small town's way of life when something goes wrong with the corn.

"Warm, cozy feeling" with country music

The actors said the songs lead the way.

"I think country music is so full as an art form. They have so many kinds of instruments, and it really has this warm, cozy feeling. There's a comfortability, a familiarity with country music that really translates in our show, I think," Wade explained.

"Country music is incredible for musical theater, but what makes this show so great is it just sprinkles in all kinds of different genres under the umbrella of country music," said Abraham.

Abraham has called "Shucked" home since its inception. They were part of the pre-Broadway run in Salt Lake City, then transferred with the show onto Broadway, and now follows the show on the road. They're playing Lulu, Maizy's cousin. On Broadway, they were the understudy for the part, which earned Lynn native Alex Newell a Tony award last year.

"Whenever I was stepping into the role, I was like 'okay, I have to make this my own because there's no way that anyone could ever be Alex Newell,'" said Abraham.

Something that will make everyone laugh

In this comedy, the jokes come fast.

"It is a science up there, and it is so fun," said Wade. "When do you get to laugh for two-and-a-half hours and forget everything else in the world and truly laugh?"

Abraham says, "We always win them over. If there's one person in the audience that is like, 'Oh, I don't like dad jokes. I don't like puns.' There's going to be something that's going to get you to just, 'haha!'"

"The comedy itself is elevated comedy. It seems like it shouldn't be. It's very he-ha adjacent, but it's elevated comedy, " Wade adds. "The audience has to be smart, and the Boston audience is very smart. It's okay to be a little cheesy, a little corny, if you will. It's actually preferred. Maybe a requirement for the rest of life. Be a little corny."

"Shucked" is playing at the Citizens Opera House in Boston through April 20.