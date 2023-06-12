Lynn native Alex Newell wins Best Featured Actor in a Musical award at Tonys

NEW YORK - A Massachusetts native won big at Sunday night's Tony Awards in New York City.

Alex Newell, who's from Lynn, took home the Best Featured Actor in a Musical award for their performance in "Shucked." They already won the Drama Desk Award for their role as Lulu in the musical-comedy.

Newell, who's one of the first gender non-conforming, non-binary actors to be nominated for a Tony, called being nominated "kind of breathtaking" when they were interviewed by WBZ TV.