Lynn native Alex Newell wins Best Featured Actor in a Musical award at Tonys
NEW YORK - A Massachusetts native won big at Sunday night's Tony Awards in New York City.
Alex Newell, who's from Lynn, took home the Best Featured Actor in a Musical award for their performance in "Shucked." They already won the Drama Desk Award for their role as Lulu in the musical-comedy.
Newell, who's one of the first gender non-conforming, non-binary actors to be nominated for a Tony, called being nominated "kind of breathtaking" when they were interviewed by WBZ TV.
