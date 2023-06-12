Watch CBS News
Local News

Lynn native Alex Newell wins Best Featured Actor in a Musical award at Tonys

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

NEW YORK - A Massachusetts native won big at Sunday night's Tony Awards in New York City.

Alex Newell, who's from Lynn, took home the Best Featured Actor in a Musical award for their performance in "Shucked." They already won the Drama Desk Award for their role as Lulu in the musical-comedy.

Newell, who's one of the first gender non-conforming, non-binary actors to be nominated for a Tony, called being nominated "kind of breathtaking" when they were interviewed by WBZ TV.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on June 11, 2023 / 9:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.