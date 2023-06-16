Lynn's Alex Newell describe their Tony win as 'crazy'

LYNN - Lynn native Alex Newell will forever be known as a Tony Award-winner

On Sunday, Newell became the first non-binary performer to win the award. So, WBZ-TV caught up with them and asked what it was like on stage that night.

"Crazy. It's strange, you know, when you've wanted something for a very long time and you, it happens. It's really surreal, and it's really kind of magical in a way because you never thought that it was going to happen," Newell said.

Newell plays Lulu in the musical comedy "Shucked." Being on Broadway has always been a dream of theirs, and they have a message for other young actors in Massachusetts.

"Keep saying yes to things until you are sure that you can say no to a lot of things. I think experience has taught me that there are so many things that I wouldn't have known unless I had tried to do them," they said.

Newell's mother who was their date to the Tonys, still lives in Lynn. Newell says they try to get back to visit as often as possible.