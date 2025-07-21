Flatbed truck crashes into Shriver Job Corps Center in Devens, Massachusetts

Truck crashes into back of building in Devens, Massachusetts

A flatbed truck crashed into a building on the Shriver Job Corps Center campus in Devens, Massachusetts on Monday morning.

The crash on Jackson Road happened at about 10:30 a.m. Massachusetts State Police said several people, including the truck driver, were hospitalized with injuries.

WBZ-TV's helicopter showed part of the truck inside the horseshoe-shaped building. It appeared that the truck first drove through a metal fence and scraped the side of the building, taking out windows in the process.

No other information about the crash was immediately available. It's being investigated by State Police.

The Devens building is one of three Job Corps centers in Massachusetts that serve 900 young people in the state. CBS News reported last month that the futures of thousands of students in the Job Corps are in limbo as the Trump administration seeks to shut down the nationwide program.