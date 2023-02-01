200-pound Shrek sculpture goes missing in Western Mass.

HATFIELD - Keep an eye out for a green ogre in Western Mass.

A 200-pound "Shrek" sculpture has gone missing from his swamp, authorities in the small town of Hatfield say.

According to police, the cement statue isn't where it's supposed to be on Mountain Road.

*** HAVE YOU SEEN ME?!? *** This approximate 200lb cement SHREK SCULPTURE has gone MISSING from his home on MOUNTAIN... Posted by Hatfield Police Department on Tuesday, January 31, 2023

"If you have any information of his current whereabouts please reach out to our department or return him in the condition you found him," the department said.