Should Bill Belichick get another chance to fix the Patriots?

FOXBORO -- The future of Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots is going to continue to be the hot topic in the NFL until a decision is made one way or another. Based on the latest report out of Foxboro, the Patriots' brass still hasn't made up its mind on whether or not go keep the future Hall of Famer for the 2024 season.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Belichick's future in New England could be decided on how the 3-10 Patriots play in their final four games of the season. That goes against what NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran reported last week, when he reported that Robert Kraft had already made up his mind to move on from Belichick after the team's embarrassing loss to the Colts in Germany.

Curran did add that things could change with Belichick's future, and that has apparently happened over the last month, according to Rapoport. It's not a great spot that Kraft finds himself in, debating whether or not he should move on from one of the greatest coaches in NFL history. But that's what happens with a team sitting at 3-10 on the season.

The Patriots haven't won a playoff game since winning Super Bowl LIII, and Belichick is just 28-35 since Tom Brady's departure. With the Patriots likely getting a top pick in next year's draft, many are wondering if Belichick should be the one making that selection, given his less-than-stellar drafting over the last decade.

The Patriots are a mess at the moment because of Belichick's drafting and personnel decisions. But should he get an opportunity to fix it? A pair of former Patriots players believe that Belichick should get that chance in 2024.

"My head says it's probably time for him to move on and both sides to move on, in a good way. But at the same time, I say if anyone can fix this mess, it's Bill," Christian Fauria said Sunday on WBZ-TV's Patriots GameDay. "I do believe he can fix it and I do believe he's earned the right to fix it. I think he should get the benefit of the doubt.

"Anyone who doesn't like it is just hating for no reason," said Fauria. "Because they're tired of losing. But I think he could fix it."

Scott Zolak agrees.

"I'm with Christian on this whole thing. This isn't Brandon Staley with the Chargers, when everyone three years ago was giddy over an analytical head coach and everyone thought he was the best thing since sliced bread. You've got the best coach here who has done it for over 20 years. You have to be careful here," Zolak said on GameDay.

"I think they both need to get together -- ownership and Bill -- and figure this out. Bill definitely needs help from the personnel standpoint; they need to get bigger talent, faster guys. They need to get better on offense, because the defense is ballin' right now," said Zolak.

Will the Krafts feel the same way at the end of the season? Only time will tell.