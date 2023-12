Patriots GameDay: Does Bill Belichick deserve a chance to fix this mess? Reports about Bill Belichick's future with the Patriots have been swirling for months. Will he and the Patriots go their separate ways at the end of the season, or will Belichick get a chance to fix the team. Both Christian Fauria and Scott Zolak believe Belichick has earned another chance -- but add that he needs help in the front office.