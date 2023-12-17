Will Bill Belichick be back with Patriots? New report suggests future undecided

FOXBORO – The biggest question facing the New England Patriots appears to remain unanswered. Will Bill Belichick be back next season?

Last week, Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston reported that Patriots owner Robert Kraft decided following the team's loss to the Colts in Germany that Belichick would not return following a disappointing 2023 season.

Later, Curran added that there is a possibility that could change.

On Saturday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that, according to his sources, Belichick's future remains up in the air and could be decided based on how the remaining games play out.

"Sources say not only has owner Robert Kraft not come to a firm conclusion on what will happen next with his head-coaching situation, but the way New England finishes could go a long way in determining what's next," Rapoport said. "If they beat the Chiefs on Sunday and run off a string of wins, that could lead to the kind of hope and good feeling that can change minds and make an owner who believed his team should be a playoff team feel like it's headed in the right direction."

The Patriots enter Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a 3-10 record, currently sitting with the No. 2 pick in the draft.