Shawn Mendes pausing tour for 3 weeks to take care of mental health, impacting New England stop

Shawn Mendes pausing tour for 3 weeks to take care of mental health

BOSTON – Singer Shawn Mendes is pausing his summer tour to address his own mental health.

The pop star shared on social media that he is postponing shows scheduled for the next three weeks.

That includes his stop at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, which was scheduled for the end of July.

The 23-year-old said he is struggling with being away from family and friends while out on the road.

Mendes' shows at TD Garden on August 5 and 6 are not impacted.