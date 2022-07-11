Watch CBS News
Shawn Mendes pausing tour for 3 weeks to take care of mental health, impacting New England stop

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Shawn Mendes pausing tour for 3 weeks to take care of mental health
BOSTON – Singer Shawn Mendes is pausing his summer tour to address his own mental health.

The pop star shared on social media that he is postponing shows scheduled for the next three weeks.

That includes his stop at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, which was scheduled for the end of July.

The 23-year-old said he is struggling with being away from family and friends while out on the road.

Mendes' shows at TD Garden on August 5 and 6 are not impacted.

CBSBoston.com Staff
First published on July 11, 2022 / 6:19 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

