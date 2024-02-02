Massachusetts teenager charged with first-degree murder in death of his father last November

SHARON - A teenager was arrested Friday and charged with killing his father in Sharon late last year.

Lucas Larson, 17, of Sharon, will be arraigned on a first-degree murder charge in Norfolk District Court at 2 p.m.

His 62-year-old father, Brad Larson, was found dead in his home on Deerfield Road back on November 2. It's still not clear how he died. At the time, police called it an "apparent homicide" and would only say Larson had an "obvious injury." They were also looking for surveillance video from neighbors hoping to generate leads in the case.

Brad Larson Photo via Facebook

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said "a limited amount of additional detail might be presented" at the arraignment Friday. Morrissey said Lucas Larson has been hospitalized since his father was found dead, but did not explain why.

Brad Larson was found dead in his home on Deerfield Road Thursday, November 2, 2023. CBS Boston

Brad Larson was the former president of the Sharon Historical Society.

"Brad Larson was a well-known and much respected member of the Sharon community," Sharon Police Chief Stephen Coffey said in a statement. "The Sharon police will continue working with the District Attorney's office as the case now moves through the court system. As a department, we offer our sincere condolences to Brad Larson's family and the many residents touched by his death."