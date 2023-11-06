Police seek surveillance video from neighbors after Sharon homicide

SHARON - Authorities are narrowing in on a potential timeline for when a man found dead in his home might have been killed.

Last Thursday, 62-year-old Brad Larson was found dead by a relative. Police said he had obvious signs of physical trauma.

In the days since, police were seen canvassing the backyard of the Deerfield Road home, as well as going door-to-door asking neighbors if they had seen anything.

By Monday afternoon, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office put out the call for people who live on Deerfield Road, in Sharon, to check their doorbell video cameras. Particularly between Wednesday at 8 p.m. and Thursday at 7 a.m. Investigators said they had made "substantial progress" in the homicide investigation.

Brad Larson Photo via Facebook

Those who knew Larson are still coming to terms with his sudden death.

"He was always exploring to try to find new ways to not only learn about himself as a person, but also how he could connect with others," said David Curry of Upton.

Another friend, Bob Thibeault, said he met Larson in the 1990s. The two were planning to write a book together.

"He knew that no matter what our differences were, we would always find common ground through story. There would always be a thread of truth through everybody's story," said Thibeault. "It's senseless. How can you take such a pacifistic, loving, beautiful person like this. Who would take them? It's mind-boggling."

Authorities said despite the lack of an arrest, based on what they know, there is no threat to the community.