Sharon man Brad Larson found dead at home in "apparent homicide"

SHARON - Police in Sharon are investigating an "apparent homicide" that happened on Deerfield Road Thursday. Brad Larson, 62, was identified as the victim, Sharon police and Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said.

A relative found Larson in his home at 78 Deerfield Road with an "obvious injury" and called police. Larson was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have searched the home for evidence, but authorities haven't said anything more about how Larson died.

An autopsy could happen as soon as Friday. No arrests have been made yet.

Neighbors will notice officers in the area throughout the day.

"There will be obvious police activity in the area around that home through much of the day today," Sharon Police Chief Coffey saidin a statement. "Neighbors should be assured that, given what we know at this time, there is no ongoing threat to the neighborhood or the town related to this incident."