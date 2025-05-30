Fenway Park stage dismantled after Shakira, Jason Aldean concerts canceled due to structural issues

Boston mayor says safety is always the priority as 2 Fenway Park concerts are canceled

The concert stage at Fenway Park in Boston was taken apart Friday, a day after structural issues forced the sudden cancellations of back-to-back concerts featuring Shakira and Jason Aldean.

Hours before Shakira's scheduled show Thursday evening, Live Nation canceled it because "structural elements were identified as not being up to standard." Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn's concert at Fenway on Friday was also canceled.

Workers dismantling the stage at Fenway Park on May 30, 2025. CBS Boston

Boston mayor on Fenway Park concert cancellations

"We always want to make sure that we're taking action to prevent wherever possible anything that might happen in terms of injuries or things like that. I understand it was a safety issue, it was the call of the organizers in this case, Live Nation, when they were looking at the elements on the stage," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu told reporters Friday.

Wu apologized to the fans who came from all around the world for the shows, saying, "In this case, the organizers decided to do that and we always support putting safety first. Even for the city, it's also economic activity and getting to see so many happy fans and welcoming people to Boston. But we hope it can be setup for another time, I'm always eager to welcome stars around the world and also their fans to come enjoy our city."

"Respect their decision"

When asked about Inspectional Services' role in deciding to cancel the concerts, Wu explained they aren't required until the "very, very end."

"It's complicated because there are different elements of the stage, there are going to be some that are more aerial, some that are on the ground, we focus on the sort of physical structures that are there always, the stage itself, this wasn't ISD's call because that was not the issue here, so this was an organizers and we always respect their decision of what they want to do to put safety first," the mayor said.

The next concert at Fenway Park is Hozier on June 23 and 24. Thomas Rhett, The Jonas Brothers and The Who are also scheduled to play at Fenway later this summer.

There's no word yet on any rescheduled dates at Fenway for Shakira or Jason Aldean.