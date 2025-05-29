Shakira, Jason Aldean concerts at Fenway Park in Boston canceled

The Shakira concert scheduled for Thursday night at Fenway Park in Boston was canceled "due to unforeseen circumstances," the venue announced hours before the show.

The Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn performances scheduled for Friday May 30 at the park have also been canceled.

According to event promoter Live Nation, "structural elements were identified as not being up to standard" so the shows were canceled. The issues were discovered during a routine pre-show check, and all team members are safe, according to Live Nation.

"Refunds will be available at your point of purchase," Fenway Concerts said in a statement. "We apologize for the inconvenience."

Fans disappointed

Shakira, the Grammy-winning Colombian pop star, was set to perform at Fenway Park for her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour. Wyclef Jean was also scheduled to perform with Shakira on Thursday night as a special guest.

Shakira and Jason Aldean concerts at Fenway Park were canceled on May 29 and May 30, 2025. CBS Boston

The announcement was made just hours before the concert was set to begin, and some fans had already arrived at the park. One fan said she flew from Colombia to Connecticut, and then drove to Boston to see the concert for her birthday.

"We're a little disappointed because we came from Connecticut to see Shakira. I'm from Barranquilla, Colombia," said Laura Beltran. "We just got the news that the concert has been canceled like nine minutes ago."

"I'm disappointed," said Shakira fan Adriana Segura. "I've never been to a concert, it's my first time. I'm 63 years old and I'm disappointed."

It is still not clear when or if the shows will be rescheduled.

"We were supposed to come in November, and she rescheduled her entire tour," another fan said. "So, it's already six months, eight months down the line and it's canceled again so it's definitely sad."

Shakira's next scheduled performance is Saturday May, 31 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

The concerts canceled on Thursday and Friday were the first of this year's Fenway Concert Series.