Person sexually assaulted in Paul Revere Park in Boston, police say

Police search for person wanted for sexual assault at Boston park

Police are looking for the suspect wanted for a sexual assault Wednesday morning at a park in Boston.

Massachusetts State Police said it happened shortly before 10 a.m. at Paul Revere Park in Charlestown.

State Police said officers spoke with the alleged victim, who gave a description of the suspect. Police were seen questioning someone driving an SUV but they eventually let them go. No arrests have been made.

"We've always felt safe, we've never had any issues at this park," said a woman at the park's playground. "It seems very unusual and I don't know any of the details but it's upsetting if it's true."

Anyone with information on the assault is asked to call State Police at 617-727-6780.