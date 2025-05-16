Person sexually assaulted by 2 people in ski masks in Harvard Square, leaving residents on edge

Residents are on high alert in Cambridge, Massachusetts after someone was sexually assaulted by two people in Harvard Square late Thursday night.

Students at Harvard University said they got an alert from campus police about the attack.

Attackers wearing ski masks and gloves

"That's not something I thought could happen to anybody in Harvard Square," said Cambridge resident Daniel Paydarfar. "That somebody was grabbed into an alleyway."

"I was pretty shocked," said Harvard student Renee Perpignan. "Because usually it's very safe."

Cambridge Police said the attack happened just before midnight Thursday in Harvard Square. The victim was approached by two people with black ski masks and gloves on – and forced into an alleyway, where they were sexually assaulted.

"That's pretty horrifying that it could happen in like a usually very populated and well-lit area," Paydarfar said. "It was pretty horrifying to read."

Residents taking precautions

Terrifying because the area is surrounded by dorms and student apartments. It's along a path that many Cambridge neighbors take to get to and from work. That initial feeling of safety – tested after this sexual assault. People who live in the area said it's a reminder to use the buddy system and to never walk home alone late at night.

"We try to go with a friend if possible, but usually it's totally fine if we're coming home as late as 3, 4:00 a.m.," Perpignan said.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment as Cambridge Police try to identify the two attackers. There's been no word of any arrests.