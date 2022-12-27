After severe flooding, community comes together to support Provincetown restaurant and staff

After severe flooding, community comes together to support Provincetown restaurant

After severe flooding, community comes together to support Provincetown restaurant

After severe flooding, community comes together to support Provincetown restaurant

PROVINCETOWN -- Days after a pre-Christmas storm that brought wind and downpours inland, some Provincetown residents are still picking up from severe flooding.

A vicious combination of high winds, high tide, and storm surge sent the surf crashing through a wall and into the dining room of Fanizzi's, a restaurant that has called the East End of Provincetown home for 22 years.

"Standing there helpless, couldn't do anything at that point, other than watch it come through," said bar manager Joe Rustin.

Rustin said he and other employees tried to save as much of the dining room as they could as feet of water poured in. The surf also took out part of their dock, a generator, and the driveway.

The damage is estimated to cost more than $100,000 to repair, according to Rustin.

Owner Paul Fanizzi is hopeful to reopen at least part of the restaurant in two months.

Fanizzi's waitress Arielle Tasha said thousands in donations have come from community members and seasonal visitors to help the 31 year-round employees of the restaurant.

"It's not even the monetary aspect. It's the fact that so many people were concerned about us," Tasha said.

The water also poured into the East End Market, another block inland, which is now closed for renovations.

Nearby, locals said a kayak was used to rescue a disabled man who was stranded in feet of water in his basement apartment.

Through it all, Tasha said locals looked out for each other. Fanizzi's is trying to use local contractors to rebuild.

"It's amazing and I don't think I'll ever be able to thank my community enough," she said.