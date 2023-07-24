2 plead guilty to selling fentanyl at Bedford VA

BEDFORD - Two men sold more than 40 grams of fentanyl to veterans at the Bedford Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Deiby Bladimil Casado Ruiz, 30, and Pedro Antonio Sanchez Bernabel, 31, both of Lawrence, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute fentanyl in federal court on Friday.

Casado Ruiz and Bernabel sold fentanyl to patients at the medical center from July 2022 to November 2022, including one veteran who was there for treatment for substance use disorder.

Both men will be sentenced in November.