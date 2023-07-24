Watch CBS News
Local News

2 plead guilty to selling fentanyl at Bedford VA

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BEDFORD - Two men sold more than 40 grams of fentanyl to veterans at the Bedford Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Deiby Bladimil Casado Ruiz, 30, and Pedro Antonio Sanchez Bernabel, 31, both of Lawrence, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute fentanyl in federal court on Friday.

Casado Ruiz and Bernabel sold fentanyl to patients at the medical center from July 2022 to November 2022, including one veteran who was there for treatment for substance use disorder.

Both men will be sentenced in November.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 24, 2023 / 3:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.