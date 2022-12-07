Security breach investigated at Dorchester's Murphy School

BOSTON - A teacher found a strange man in a closet at Murphy School in Dorchester on Tuesday morning.

According to the police report, a teacher walked into her classroom before school, and a man walked out of the closet and ran out the rear of the school.

The teacher reported that the only thing missing from the classroom was some cereal from the classroom fridge. There were no signs the man forced his way into the building. The man was described as wearing a torn shirt, sweatpants and no shoes or socks.

The district said staff will sweep the school every night to make sure doors are secure and no one was inside. The district is also reviewing additional safety measures.