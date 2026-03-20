Man accused of secretly filming 2 women inside Massachusetts public library bathroom

A man has been charged after he allegedly secretly filmed two women with a hidden camera in a restroom at a public library in Cohasset, Massachusetts.

The suspect, 63-year-old Thomas Campbell from Marshfield, allegedly set up the camera in the unisex restroom of the Paul Pratt Memorial Library on March 16. Court documents show that Campbell used a partially taped iPod Nano and placed it in an overdose prevention kit inside the bathroom. The camera captured two women using the restroom and court documents say it "very likely could've captured children as well."

"It would be hard to believe that no children were recorded because children go in there," said Robin Donahue from Cohasset.

Secret camera discovered in bathroom

The device was discovered by library staff that same day as they were restocking the prevention kits. She told police that she had noticed a hole had been ripped in one of the kits and that she had found the iPod inside. The staff member removed the device and called the police.

Police believe that Campbell had taken the prevention kit on March 13, when staff noticed it needed restocking, and had modified it before returning it on March 16 to set up the device.

A video of Campbell setting up the camera in the restroom was also found on the device, showing "his face and upper body multiple times." Officers sent the video, along with the iPod's serial number, to an IT manager to help track down the suspect. The IT manager was unable to locate the suspect using the number, but told police he believed that he resembled Campbell, with whom he had previously worked. Campbell runs an IT company, according to investigators.

Campbell was arrested and charged with recording individuals in a state of nudity without their knowledge or consent and illegal wiretapping. He appeared in court on Friday visibly shaking.

He is being held on $2500 bail, must stay away from both victims and the Cohasset library. He also cannot use any public restrooms in Norfolk County. Campbell will be back in court on April 16.

Court documents show that he has a previous criminal history of accosting, disorderly conduct, trespassing, malicious destruction of property, lewd and lascivious conduct.

Parents disturbed about filming in bathroom

Parents were distraught to find out about the hidden camera at a library they frequent with their children. Donahue explained that she comes to the library three times a week with her children.

"You don't think about something like that happening in a small town like this," Donahue said. "I take for granted that it's safe for me to bring a four-year-old into the kids' section of the library."

"I was shocked, I was stunned, it's supposed to be a safe place for children to come play," parent Diana DePalo said.