Search to continue Saturday for missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee
BOSTON -- Police will continue searching on Saturday for a missing Brookfield woman. Brittany Tee, 35, was last seen.
Days ago, police released surveillance images of Tee taken on January 6.
Investigators have searched the woods off Routes 9 and 148 for any sign of her, going door to door and looking through backyards.
Saturday's search will include a marine unit and dive team.
The District Attorney said this is still considered to be a missing person's case and everyone police have questioned is cooperating.
