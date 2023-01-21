Watch CBS News
Local News

Search to continue Saturday for missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Search to continue Saturday for missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee
Search to continue Saturday for missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee 00:30

BOSTON -- Police will continue searching on Saturday for a missing Brookfield woman. Brittany Tee, 35, was last seen. 

Days ago, police released surveillance images of Tee taken on January 6.

brittany-tee-3-images.jpg
Brittany Tee seen at a store just days before she disappeared.  Worcester County District Attorney's Office

Investigators have searched the woods off Routes 9 and 148 for any sign of her, going door to door and looking through backyards. 

Saturday's search will include a marine unit and dive team. 

The District Attorney said this is still considered to be a missing person's case and everyone police have questioned is cooperating. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on January 21, 2023 / 8:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.