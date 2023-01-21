Search to continue Saturday for missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee

BOSTON -- Police will continue searching on Saturday for a missing Brookfield woman. Brittany Tee, 35, was last seen.

Days ago, police released surveillance images of Tee taken on January 6.

Brittany Tee seen at a store just days before she disappeared. Worcester County District Attorney's Office

Investigators have searched the woods off Routes 9 and 148 for any sign of her, going door to door and looking through backyards.

Saturday's search will include a marine unit and dive team.

The District Attorney said this is still considered to be a missing person's case and everyone police have questioned is cooperating.