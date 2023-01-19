New surveillance photos show Brittany Tee shortly before she went missing

BROOKFIELD - New surveillance images released Thursday show missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee just days before she disappeared.

The pictures provided by Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.'s office show her inside a store on January 6. She was last seen on January 10, walking away from her home on Main Street where she lives with her boyfriend.

Brittany Tee seen at a store just days before she disappeared. Worcester County District Attorney's Office

Investigators this week searched the woods off Routes 9 and 148. Early Jr. said a ground search will resume Saturday and include a marine unit and dive team.

Authorities have said there is no evidence a crime was committed in the 35-year-old's disappearance, and no suspects have been named. Early Jr. said he's hopeful Tee will be found alive.

A special anonymous tip line has been set up for information on her disappearance: 508-453-7589.