Crews search for missing kayaker on Lake Cochituate in Natick

NATICK - A water search is underway after a person went missing in Lake Cochituate Saturday evening.

Firefighters said the kayaker went missing in the southern part of the lake. Dive teams and a helicopter searched Saturday evening into the night looking for the person.

"It's definitely pretty scary," said Colin Gagnon. "I mean, seeing the lake like this, being in my town for so long, nothing like this has ever really happened. But I've gone fishing in the lake, I've gone swimming in the lake. The conditions don't ever seem to be too bad or anything like that. But it's definitely pretty scary to see somebody, especially since we heard a kayak incident, just not being able to swim to one end if they fell."

As of Saturday night, there are delays on the Commuter Rail's Worcester line in both directions due to the search.