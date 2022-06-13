Watch CBS News
900-pound leatherback sea turtle rescued by Coast Guard in Nantucket Harbor

By CBSBoston.com Staff

NANTUCKET -- A 900-pound leatherback sea turtle was rescued from almost certain death by the U.S. Coast Guard in Nantucket Harbor this weekend.

The enormous sea mammal was spotted by boaters in Nantucket Harbor on Saturday afternoon. The sea turtle was entangled in line and buoys, dragging four cinder blocks along the Harbor bottom. 

The gear turned out to be so-called "spat bags," put out by the town's Natural Resources Department to collect young scallops.

But after getting some guidance from the Marine Mammal Aliance Nantucket, four Coast guardsmen were able to untangle the big turtle and set her free.

"It was the biggest turtle I'd ever seen and pretty amazing it had made it all the way to the Head of the Harbor," Coast Guard Petty Officer Chad Austin said.

Town officials are calling the whole incident a "freak" occurrence, adding this is the first time this has happened.

